Mr Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip of Osun House of Assembly, has warned youths against depending on their certificates alone as guarantee to success in life.

Olatunji said this while delivering a public lecture at Fountain University, Osogbo, on Monday.

The lawmaker, who admonished youths not to depend solely on certificates obtained from tertiary institutions for their livelihood, also urged them to acquire problem solving skills for the future.

Newsmen report that the law maker spoke on ”Scaling Up of Future of Work For Graduating Students of Nigerian Universities.”

According to him, the emerging trend of the global human needs index driven by technology require individual problem solvers which transcends mere academic competence.

He said that it included distinguishing skill to proffer solution.

“Success is not essentially a function of background or certificates, but largely dependent on individual disposition demonstrated in acquisition of problem solving skills, focus, perseverance, tenacity and sincerity of purpose,”the lawmaker said.

Olatunji(APC-Ife North) urged the youths, especially students, not to be limited to their individual course of study, but rather also look inward toward developing their skills.

He said such skills were major impetus that would announce their impact and guarantee them sustainable living.

“Understanding one’s purpose in life is cardinal to the mileage any one will attain in impacting on the world.

”Without such significant impact, one will just be lost in the crowd.

“Those born in this generation with multifarious opportunities created by a globalised international community of Information Communication Technology (ICT) have no excuse whatsoever to fail,” Olatunji said.