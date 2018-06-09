A lawmaker in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbisun Oyintiloye, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Fourth Alteration Bill that grants financial autonomy to state Judiciaries and State Houses of Assembly into law.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun), while reacting to the signing of the Bill by the president, on Friday, in Osogbo, said granting financial autonomy to the Houses of Assembly and the judiciary would further strength the spirit of democracy in the country.

It will be recall that the Senior Special Adviser to the president on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, disclosed that the President Buhari had signed the Fourth Alteration Bill that grants financial autonomy to State Judiciaries and State Houses of Assembly into law.

With the new law, Enang said, the amounts standing to the credit of the judiciary are to be now be paid directly to the judiciary of those states, no more through the governors and no more from the governors.

While the amounts standing to the credit of the Houses of Assembly of the respective states are now to be paid directly to the Houses of Assembly of that state for the benefit of the legislators and the management of the States Houses of Assembly.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy , said with the assent of the president to the bill, democracy had received a new impetus, a new lease of life and a new sense of direction.

He said President Buhari had given meaning to the tenet of separation of powers as dictated by founding fathers of established democracy.

The lawmaker maintained that the president had reset democracy and governance for better productivity, performance and accountability.

Oyintiloye pointed out that the assent to the bill would no doubt put everyone on its toes including the executive arm of government to deliver more qualitative service to Nigerians without fear or favour.