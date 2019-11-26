<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Whip of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu, who also represents Dunukofia state constituency in the House has said that he will soon sponsor a bill that will stop governments and its arms from abandoning projects inherited from their predecessors.

Ezeudu in the palace of the traditional ruler of Nwagu, in Dunukofia local council area, Igwe George Okaa-Onwuogu to discuss his constituency projects for the community said the essence of the bill is for successive governments and legislators to cue in to projects started by their predecessors.

Accompanied by his legislative aids, he said he had visited the ruler to discuss the community’s priority projects.

Ezeudu who was re-elected for a second term said that hitherto, he used to choose projects for communities in his constituency but now he preferred to discuss with them so that the communities would choose their priority projects by themselves.

According to him, since communities have priority projects, it is possible that one legislator would not be able to complete them so it became necessary that a law be made so that successive legislators would not abandon the projects begun by their predecessors.

Ezeudu boasted that of all those both National Assembly and House of Assembly members that had represented the area he had given the best representation with projects on the ground.

He commended the people of Nawgu for voting massively for him in the House of Assembly election and promised to compensate the people’s solidarity for him.

In his speech, Igwe Okaa-Onwuogu commended Ezeudu for his good representation and for thinking it wise to once again return to the community for more projects.

He noted that Hon. Ezeudu had in his first term in office furnished the community’s Civic centre and sited a borehole in one of the villages in the community.

Igwe Okaa-Onwuogu listed fencing of the community’s secondary school and mounting an entrance gate, putting solar energy powered street lights in the community and building a house that would house youth corps members posted to the community.