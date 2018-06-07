Chairman of Osun State House of Assembly committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described declaration of June 12 as democracy that as a bold step to right the wrong of history.

Hon. Oyintiloye stated this, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, while reacting to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that June 12, a day of acclaimed victory of the late Business Mogul, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola replaced May 29 as the authentic day of Democracy in Nigeria.

According to Oyintiloye (Obokun APC), the decision which came 18 years after the annulment of the election by former Military President Ibrahim Babaginda was heart-warming and provided a psychological therapy and soothing effect on the psyche of the nation especially people of southwest Nigerians who hold the day in high esteem as irrefutable reference point in the Democratic sojourn of the county.

“The president has demonstrated beyond every reasonable doubt that truth would always overtake falsehood”

Oyintiloye asserted that President Buhari magnanimous decision had reassured the civilised world that the President respect popular opinion, sensitive to public sensibilities and conscious of history.

The lawmaker noted that it cost previous leaders nothing to admit the sanctity of June 12 as a watershed in the history of Nigeria, their failures implied that pettiness was not a virtue of leadership.

“Lesson here is that leaders should do the right thing at all times because time heals any wound inflicted on humanity”

Acknowledging that recognition of that day and post humours recognition of key players in that dispensation as significant, there was the need for the president to sustain the tempo and ensure that liberty and rule of law remains the cardinal guidance of his administration.

He implored leaders at all levels to ensure that democracy was made to work for the largest number of the citizenry through people centred policies.

The lawmaker representing Obokun state constituency stated that democracy was a journey that should provide succour, hope, purpose and prosperity for all travellers.

Oyintiloye pointed that list of honours should be enlarged as many other individuals struggled and pay heavy price for the Democracy we all enjoyed today.

He added that recognition of Baba Gana Kingibe and late the human right activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi indicated that it pays to be on the right side of history just as antagonists of June 12 were nowhere to be found.

“As leaders at all level, we must respect the electorate and ensure that our action counts so that we can be judge favourably by posterity.”