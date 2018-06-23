Alhaji Hashimu Gurku, a member representing Karu/Gitata Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has constructed and inaugurated a bridge linking six communities in his constituency.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Friday in Karu, Gurku said the gesture was to ease transportation challenges, boost agricultural production and improve socio-economic activities in the communities.

He said the construction of Buzi Bridge was part of his commitment to fulfill his campaign promises adding that more democracy dividends would be delivered to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities linked to the inaugurated bridge are Gitata, Akap, Buzi, Gajo, Jodo and Gasu.

Gurku said the bridge was to reduce poverty, crime, unemployment, youth restiveness and rural-urban migration among residents of the benefiting communities.

““I have decided to embark on this project to ease the suffering of the good people of my constituency and boost agricultural production in the communities.

““The idea is to ease the transportation of agricultural produce from the communities to neighbouring markets,” he said.

He pledged to continue to initiate projects that would improve the standard of living of the people and called for support to enable him succeed.

In his remark, Mr. Monday Buzi, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities at the event, commended the lawmaker for the project.

He said the construction of the bridge would ease transportation challenges and boost agricultural production in the affected communities.