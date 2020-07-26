



A lawmaker representing Ipokia-Idiroko constituency in the Ogun House of Assembly, Mrs Sikiratu Ajibola, has prescribed life imprisonment for rapists in the country.

Ajibola made the suggestion in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Ajibola, who is also the House committee chairman on Women Affairs and Social Development, expressed sadness over the recent development, especially as it concerned minors in the society.

She said that time was ripe to enact a law to punish anyone caught in the unlawful act, to life imprisonment.

Life jail, she said, will serve as deterrence to others who had the intention of perpetrating the same evil act.

“Enough is enough, we can no longer fold our arms as women; rapists must be taught lessons in a very hard way.





“This devilish acts, most times, resulting into psychological trauma to the victims.

“Some of them even attempt suicide.

“We must put a stop to this by giving immediate punishment to offenders,’’ she said.

The legislator also called on parents to always teach their children, especially girls, on why they should always dress decently without exposing sensitive parts of their body.

She said that parents have a major role to play by giving their children, appropriate sex education at the early stage of their lives, especially the girl-child.

Ajibola said that exposure to sex education would assist youths in developing life skills such as decision-making, confidence, assertiveness and responsibility.