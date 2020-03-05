<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The President of Yoruba Youth Assembly, Mr Olarinde Thomas, told the Federal Government on Thursday to embark on grassroots sensitization of Nigerians, to make them understand the dangers of the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, Thomas said that proactive measures needed to be adopted to urgently to make more Nigerians to understand what the disease was all about.

According to him, many Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots have yet to understand the deadly nature of the disease and its implication for the masses.

He argued that it would be tragic if the disease was not well managed to allow it to ravage the populace and the economy of Africa’s most populous nation.

Thomas appealed to local government chairmen nationwide to enlighten their citizens on the need to ensure regular hand washing to discourage spread of the disease.

“I want all tiers of government to speed up action to ensure that this virus does not spread in our country.





“Government should intensify effort at our airports to ensure that no single case escapes their surveillance mechanisms.

“The efforts should be sustained to keep the disease away because of our huge population.

“We, however, commend the federal, Lagos and Ogun State governments for their initiatives in handling the only confirmed case of the virus in Nigeria.

“Lagos has tried so far to quarantine the patient but they should not relent. We will continue to support Lagos and Ogun State governments in containing this virus.’’

Thomas also appealed to government to continue to upgrade facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, to handle the influx of people coming into Nigeria through the nation’s premier gateway.

He similarly, commended the Ondo State Government for containing the spread of Lassa fever in the state, appealing for additional measures to tackle the outbreak of other infectious diseases.

Thomas, who represents 38 affiliates of Yoruba Youth groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora appealed to corporate bodies to join hands with government to combat the disease.