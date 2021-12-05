The Abdul SamadRabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has provided a grant of N2.5billion to the Edo State government towards the equipping of the New Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City, currently being reconfigured, upgraded, and expanded to a 250-bed specialist hospital.

The donation makes Edo State the fourth state after Sokoto, Ogun, and Kwara states to receive a N2.5 billion grant from ASR Africa’s N10bn Tertiary Healthcare Systems Support Grants Scheme for 2021 drawn from the Annual ASR Africa $100million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa Initiative, while presenting the grants award letter to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State, said the N 2.5 million healthcare grant to Edo State, was in fulfilment of the pledge made by the founder of ASR Africa, Alh. Abdul Samad Rabiu, in June 2021 when he specifically set aside N10billion for tertiary healthcare interventions in four states in Nigeria.

He further added that the N2.5billion grant, which would be put towards equipping the new Stella Obasanjo Hospital, would go a long way in raising the standard of care accessible in the region.

He also commended Obaseki for his commitment to healthcare development at all levels within the state.

“We are going to start by putting an initial deposit of N1.25billion in a joint account between ASR Africa and the Edo State government. I want to congratulate you and your team.