A mob has killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and injured three other policemen during an attack in Adamawa State.

The ASP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and his three other colleagues were said to be on duty when they were attacked.

Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said in a statement the incident took place around 1 am on Saturday in Lafiya, Lamurde Local Government Area.

He stated: “On 24/4/2021 between the hours of 12 to 1 am the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division, while in Lafiya to effect an arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft that is under investigation, were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 60 and armed with dangerous weapons.





”Following the attack, one officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various injuries.”

He said Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officer.

According to Nguroje, the police commissioner warned members of the public that consequences await any person or group of persons “who, under whatever guise, engage in an unwarranted attack on any police officer.”

He said the CP directed all command DPOs, HODs and operational commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and properties.