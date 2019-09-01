<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ban the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), an umbrella association of herdsmen in the country.

The association also called on the president to “completely scrap” the suspended ‘Ruga’ grazing scheme.

CAN made the request at the Church leaders stakeholders’ summit, themed, ‘RUGA: The church’s response in the 21st century,’ which was held in Lagos on Saturday.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, was quoted as saying the association came up with the recommendations after setting up a committee to look into the Ruga grazing scheme and related issues.

He accused MACBAN of supporting some herdsmen fingered in various attacks across the country.

“Anything that smacks of mutual suspicion should be avoided in the interest of national unity,” Ayokunle was quoted as saying.

He said among the group’s recommendation are: “The federal government should immediately disarm and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen terrorists that have been recorded as one of the deadliest terrorists groups in the world.

“The group of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association which openly supported the activities of the murderous Fulani herdsmen be identified and banned immediately.

“President Buhari should suspend his membership and patronage of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association until he leaves office to reduce tension.”

Ayokunle was also quoted as saying insecurity in the country had become an embarrassment such that even military officers are afraid of travelling without escorts.

He added: “Enough is enough about insecurity in the country. It is totally embarrassing and people are having sleepless nights over it. There is no free movement anymore.

“Even military officers can no longer travel without heavy military escort; it is as bad as that. It is happening on a daily basis, it is no longer propaganda, neither is it political opposition talks.

“Our relatives are constantly being kidnapped and we are being compelled to look for money to pay ransoms. There are no other persons we can call upon other than the government because that is why they are there.”