<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the federal government to halt the planned increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

He said it will amount to taxing ordinary men in the country.

Tinubu, who spoke at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to mark his 67th birthday in Abuja, said government should widen the tax net and ensure all those Nigerians who have refused to pay their tax are made to do so as a way of raising revenue.

He said increasing VAT at this stage will not help the ordinary man in the country, adding those in charge of generating revenue for the country must begin to think of other sources of revenue.