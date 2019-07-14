<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has recounted his last conversation with the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, who was murdered on Friday by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Benin-Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Tinubu, who said he’d had a cordial relationship with the deceased, indicated that she (Mrs Olakunrin) had a discussion with him last week, adding that their discussion centered on the health of her father, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Tinubu, who paid a condolence visit to Chief Fasoranti in Akure on Sunday, said “When I chatted with Funke last week, I never knew that was the last time we would discuss.”

“Funke was very close to me and she died a premature death. Only four or five days ago, we chatted and I know what she discussed with me and about Baba’s health condition.”

“We discussed on so many issues the last time we chatted. I never knew that would be our last discussion. Some of the things we discussed were personal. We also spoke about the health of Baba. It is unfutunate that Funke has gone,” the former governor added.

The APC National Leader said that “the incident that affected one member of our family Mrs Olakunrin is seriously sad, and unacceptable; but nobody can return her alive, she has answered the call of her creator.

“We must not use this incident to divide ourselves but we must use it as a cure to the security problem. Additional police, additional patrol and additional security reinforcement along Ore road and various flash points across the country is necessary, and I have discussed these with those in authority.

“The security challenges are numerous across this country and to fight it we are going to need more police,” he said.

Tinubu identified poverty and unemployment as the major causes of insecurity in the country.

On the confusion trailing the identity of the killers of Mrs Olakunrin, Tinubu said “I am extremely concerned about security. I don’t want stigma,” he said, making reference to widely reported claims that Olakunrin had been killed by ethnic Fulani herdsmen.

“I can go through the history of kidnapping in Nigeria and we know how and where it all started. There are a lot of copycats.

“How many years ago have we faced the insecurity in the country? There are cases of kidnapping everywhere. Was [notorious armed robber] Evans who was arrested and made disclosures also a herdsman? I don’t want to be political, but I will ask where are the cows, if the killers are herdsmen?”