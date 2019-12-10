<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has explained that his belief that education is the weapon to fighting poverty made him return Mission schools in the state to the Missionaries.

Tinubu, who was awarded based on this feat, noted that it took him the courage to do that successfully.

The former Lagos State Governor said this at the Award and Gala Night for the Centenary Celebration and Fundraising for the Centenary City, held yesterday in Lagos.

“I took courage to return mission schools to the missionaries.

“This is because of my belief that education is the weapon to fighting poverty,” Tinubu said.

He said that the award gave him a look back to his growing up and hence; dedicated it for all that have made Lagos worked.

The Chieftain, therefore, appreciated the works of the current state Governor, adding that he was part of his government but never knew he would become a governor.

“This award gives me a look back to my growing up as a child.

“The award is for all of us who have made Lagos worked.

“The Current Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, who was part of my government then, never knew he would become a Governor.

“I am very proud of what you are doing” He said.