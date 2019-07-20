<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described late Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as someone who gave her best to the humanity and worthy of emulation.

The former Governor of Lagos State said this at the commendation service and a night of tribute held in her honour at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, urging Nigerians to emulate her virtues

Olakunrin was killed by gunmen in a kidnap attempt, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road last week, when she was travelling to Lagos.

Tinubu in his tribute said the attackers of the deceased were wrong thinking they killed Funke Olakunrin, adding that ‘her spirit continues to reside with us and make us better’.

According to him, Olakunrin was closer to the ordinary people than the rich and the mighty, noting that she did her best to better lives of those who came her way.

He said the deceased was full of compassion and quick to forgive those who crossed her path.

“To know Funke is to know an exceptional human being. All who encountered Funke attest to her goodness, her nobleness, and decency. She cared for the poor more than she cared for the rich. She tended to be weak more than to be strong and mighty. She gave more than she took and laugh more than she cried.

Her actions showed her motivated by her concerned her words to those who are of compassion or not. The person she came to be, will be an honour to her parents and the entire family.

“This bright star was taken from us in the most terrible way. Her lost cut us deeply and make the world darker. Those who know Funke and the charity of her soul would know that Funke will advise us not to be sad and even forgive those who took her from us. She will tell us not to carry hatred in our hearts because hate destroys yet she would also want her assailants to be captured and delivered unto justice, not so much in vengeance but so that they will not repeat their crime and bring unto another family the sorrow we share here today.

“The is the kind of person she was and we must share this ideal so that we may continue to give meaning to the life of this great woman. In the spirit of Funke, let those who love peace regardless of the religion or tribe or political affiliation pin hands so that what we can do all we can to put an end to such criminality in our society. So that our women and children may travel this nation free of fear.

“Funke and I shared what I believed an exceptional friendship. We regularly exchanged ideas and advised, we could get on the phone with each other and speak for hours about everything from politics to family matters. I was enriched by her word of advice and encouragement. I shall miss our talks and care that animated from this human who I considered my sister.

“I pray that the Almighty God will give the family and the father the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Speaking, Pastor Tunde Kolade said the late Olakunrin did not die in vain, noting that all must make their paths clean.

“We should be prepared to meet our maker. Those of us who are still alive still have every opportunity to change in order to occupy the mansion our Lord has prepared for us.

“It will not be healthy for us to suffer here and suffer after we quit this vicinity. We must strive to do what is good and godly because nobody knows when the trumpet will blow,” he said.

Present at the event were Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel; Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo; former Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Akin Osuntokun; Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode; APC chieftain, Pius Akinyelure; Hon. Jide Benson and others.