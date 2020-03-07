<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he clocks 63 on March 8.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Saturday in Lagos, commended Osinbajo for his dedication and selfless service to the nation.

“I congratulate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on turning 63.

“An erudite legal luminary, Osinbajo’s reputation for loyalty, dedication and selflessness is well deserved.

“He is resolutely committed to the causes he believes in and has proven to be a dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, working harmoniously with the President to deliver for the country.





“I recall with fond memories the time we worked together along with other technocrats to help lay a solid foundation for an egalitarian and prosperous Lagos.

“We used the instrumentality of the law to advance the course of restructuring and get for Lagos what rightly belongs to her,” he said

According to him, most of the landmark cases Lagos won at the Supreme Court bore Osinbajo’s imprint.

“I wish his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, and other members of the family a most memorable celebration.

“My prayer God Almighty grant Osinbajo continued good health, renewed vitality and many more years of service to the country,” Tinubu said.