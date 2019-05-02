<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday evening met in Asokoro, Abuja, behind closed doors in a move many believe might be connected to the November 2 governorship election in the state.

It has been rumoured that Tinubu is opposed to Bello’s reelection bid and is doing everything possible to stop him from securing the party’s ticket.

Speaking to newsmen on the genesis of the meeting, one of the party leaders who was present said the meeting between the two was not planned as the governor and Tinubu only met at the three-day retreat for returning governors and governors-elect in Abuja.

According to him, the governor walked up to Tinubu and promised to come and see him later in the evening at his Asokoro home.

“It was an impromptu meeting. Governor Yahaya Bello ran into him at the governors’ retreat. Asiwaju Tinubu chaired the first session on act of governance and effective leadership. After the session, the Kogi governor said he was coming to greet him at his residence and he came. Any governor that wants to see Asiwaju Tinubu as the national leader of the party is free to come and see him.

“There was nothing spectacular about the meeting. It was very brief though I am not aware of what they discussed because it was a closed door meeting. It was only the two men in the room” he said .

However, one of the aides of the governor who spoke with our correspondent said the meeting between Tinubu and his principal was very positive, adding that the APC leader promised to work with Yahaya Bello to ensure APC retains the state.

The aide who said Tinubu was very excited about the governor’s visit also said Governor Bello pledged his allegiance to Tinubu in return.

“The meeting was positive. They had private discussions and Asiwaju Tinubu congratulated him for the victory of the party and assured him the leadership of the party will work with him to ensure APC retains Kogi State”.

“He was excited about the visit and the governor also pledged his allegiance to the national leader of the party. The national leader said Kogi is very central to the APC” he said.