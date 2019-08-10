Fulani elders have distanced themselves from Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore president, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, for attacking All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over 2023 presidency.

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated renowned chartered accountant, foremost entrepreneur and seasoned administrator, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocked 100 years yesterday.

In a statement issued by Tinubu Media Office, the APC National leader said Chief Williams has done well for himself, for the accounting profession, for Nigeria, for African continent and for humanity generally.

“Chief Williams excelled and distinguished himself wherever he found himself. As first chartered accountant and financial expert in Africa, he set a high standard of professionalism and integrity,” Tinubu declared. Describing the centenarian as a true Lagosian who has excelled in his chosen career and service to humanity, Tinubu prayed for continued good health, and God’s grace for him.

Born in Lagos in 1919 to the family of Thomas Ekundayo Williams, he had his elementary education at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, Apongbon, Lagos and later CMS Grammar School, Lagos. He later attended Yaba Higher College, Lagos where he obtained a Diploma in Commerce, before proceeding to the United Kingdom where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories