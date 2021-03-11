



The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has dismissed as baseless, malicious and mischievious the fake reports that its officials are jittery over the alleged disappearance of records relating to Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration from its custody.

An online tabloid, reported that the records of the former Lagos Governor’s assets declaration suddenly disappeared when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wrote the CCB requesting for the documents.

According to the fake news, it is reported that the disappearance of the records could frustrate ongoing corruption investigation into Tinubu’s assets by the EFCC.

However the Media Unit of the CCB punctured the report as a mere imagination of an un-informed mind.

The source who didn’t want to be mentioned, also argued that the purveyors of the malicious report are ignorant of the collaboration between the CCB and other anti-corruption agencies in the fight against corruption.





The CCB Media also attributed the report to recent attempts by corrupt elements to undermine and distract the Bureau, adding that it will remain focused in delivering its mandate in line with the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government.

Irrespective of the fake news currently trending, CCB had a long standing tradition of collaboration and information sharing between CCB and all anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Hence any attempt to blackmail CCB in this direction is an exercise in futility notwithstanding the motive of the mischief makers.

Meanwhile, cautioning against making further unsubstantiated reports against the CCB, the media Unit stated that, “we cannot be distracted by such cheap blackmail, there is no way CCB officials can erase such sensitive record because all assets forms are carefully processed and safely kept. The report is totally false and should be discountenanced with”.

The Media Unit charged journalists to be objective in their reportage and desist from becoming tools in the hands of corrupt individuals who want to use the media to blackmail the CCB and other anti-graft agencies.