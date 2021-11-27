Asiwaju Tinubu: Baba Suwe redefined Yoruba genre of comedy

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, said Nollywood actor Baba Suwe, with the real name Babatunde Omidina, redefined the Yoruba genre of comedy with his creativity and brilliance.

Tinubu stated this in a condolence message sent to Omidina’s family on Friday.

the APC leader described the late Omidina as “an indisputable ambassador of Nigerian culture, judging by the tumultuous acclaim he received from both Yoruba-speaking and non-Yoruba speaking audiences.

Tinubu said: “By way of this letter, please accept my deepest condolences and those of my wife and children over the recent passing of your husband and patriarch of the family, Mr. Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe. An accomplished entertainer and actor, Baba Suwe deployed his rare God-given talent to bring joy to many hearts. He was a comedian of note with an amazing gift of spontaneous artistry. During his earthly journey, we met physically a couple of times. However, I encountered him many times through his amazing works. Baba Suwe redefined the Yoruba genre of comedy with his creativity and brilliance.“

Baba Suwe died on Monday in Lagos. His remains were buried in his Ikorodu, Lagos home on Friday.