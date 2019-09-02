<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The progress achieved under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government was revisited on Monday as Lagos State rolled out the drums to celebrate its Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Folarin Adeyemi, who was bowing out from active service.

Commending Tinubu for revamping the state economy through proactive reforms, they praised Adeyemi’s efforts at adding value through the Public Affairs Office and Ministry of Information and Strategy under his watch.

The event, which doubled as his birthday, drew dignitaries from all walks of life, especially from key officers of past and present administrations and different ministries in the state.

The proactive reforms that took place in the Public Affairs Office and Ministry of Information and Strategy under his watch were revisited as guests praised Adeyemi for his dedication to duty and forthrightness.

They noted that his efforts added to the success of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

According to Editorial Board member, The Nation and former Special Adviser/Permanent Secretary Information and Strategy, Segun Ayobolu, Adeyemi had a high sense of self-esteem and attached appropriate value both to his person and his profession as a government policy commentator.

“The Ministry of Information and Strategy no doubt played a central and critical role in the eventual gradual and ultimately successful turnaround of the image of the Tinubu administration from that of a perceived non-performing, fault-finding government at its take-off phase to one with stellar and still undiminished record of exemplary accomplishments.

“It was perhaps fortuitous that the celebrator of today happened to be representing the Ministry as Public relations (PRO) in the key ministries that helped transform the image of the administration positively through indelible achievements that were effectively communicated to the public.

“The Public Relation Unit, under Mr Adeyemi innovative leadership came up with a unique strategy of exhaustively publicising infrastructural construction works before, during and after the commissioning of such,” Ayobolu said, who was the delivered the lecture titled the dynamics of public information management.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Dele Alake, also praise Adeyemi intellect and sense of duty.