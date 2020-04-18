<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has mourned the demise of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Newsmen reported how Kyari died after testing positive to COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease, on Friday night.

He was laid to rest in Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

Tributes, encomiums and criticisms have followed the passage of the controversial but powerful ally of President Buhari.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued on Saturday evening, described the late official as a man of many accomplishments.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Whatever someone will try to say about Mallam Kyari, the words will prove insufficient. His influence in government and throughout the land was substantial and profound. He will surely be missed.

“My deepest condolences go to President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and especially the family of Mallam Kyari over this tragic loss. May Almighty Allah comfort the president and the Kyari family at this difficult moment.”





“This death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. We must not allow the passing away of Mallam Kyari and the other Nigerians who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain,” the statement read in parts.

The former Lagos governor stated that Nigerians must use this moment to strengthen our resolve in fighting the pandemic.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to obeying the public health measures such as physical distancing so that we may defeat the contagion and not fall to it.”

“While we must maintain spatial distance from one another we must yet come closer in the spirit of brotherly compassion and national purpose in order to defeat the threat we now face. “Mallam Kyari was a man of accomplishment,” he said.

He then concluded that the best way honour the departed is by doing all we can to defeat the virus so that we safeguard the health of the nation.

Barely two months that Nigeria recorded its index case, 493 persons have contracted the disease.

While 17 have died, 151 persons recovered and have been discharged.