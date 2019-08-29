<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osuntomi Ewatomilola Omolara, the votary maid (Arugba Osun) for Osun-Osogbo has debunked the rumour making rounds that she died.

There have been insinuations since the beginning of the week that Omolara passed on after a strange illness.

Omolara, who was involved in the last Osun Osogbo grand finale which was held on Friday, August 16, in a chat with newsmen, dismissed the death rumour, describing it as “fake news.”

However, a reliable source close to the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, who pleaded not to be named, told newsmen that the votary was indisposed.

The source said, “She (Arugba) became indisposed early this week. There is nothing unusual about it. You know Arugba plays a prominent role in Osun-Osogbo celebrations.

“The stress and other factors may be the cause of the sickness but she has been attended to. She is fine.”

Debunking the death rumour in a Facebook post, Omolara, who is a Senior Secondary School II pupils in a private secondary school in Osogbo, wrote “I am still alive not dead, death is not (my) portion this year and next year, and never.

“I will live longer on earth. (Ase). Eni to ba ni kin iku, ni yo fi omo ati molebi re di; lagabara lowo Osun… Ase.”

When contacted on her mobile line, Omolara said, “The news is fake. I am not dead, disregard the rumour.”