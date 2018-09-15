Adebayo Seun, a 200 level Fine Arts student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, on Saturday sold a portrait of Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, which he painted in two minutes for N2.0 million.

The portrait, painted during Kaduna Emerging Young Leaders Summit held in Kaduna, was bought through an auction within five minutes by Rep. Mohammed Mamadi.

Seun told the News Agency of Nigeria that he has never made this much from a painting.

He said: “The highest I ever made was N500, 000. I really thanked the organisers of the event for this life changing opportunity.

“I am so happy and feel so encouraged.”

Another artist, Abubakar Umar, did a pencil drawing of the Governor.

NAN reports that the summit was organised by the state government to break the barriers to youth leadership in the state.

Muhammad Abdullahi, Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, said at the opening of the summit in Kaduna that the gathering provided an avenue for the youth to discuss challenges and chart a course for a better tomorrow.

Abdullahi said: “The summit was organised to bring youth, young professionals and emerging leaders together to discuss societal issues with a view to bring positive change in their communities.

“It is geared towards giving youth a platform to hear, learn, engage and collaborate with young professionals on academic, decision making, and advocacy for societal change and development.”