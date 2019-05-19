<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber after his gang engaged the police in gun battle.

Police Pulblic Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday said on Friday, at about 10.20pm, a team of policemen from Okokomaiko Police Station, on surveillance patrol intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects, at Cassidy bus stop, Okokomaiko.

He said the hoodlums engaged the police in a gun battle but eventually succumbed to the superior power of the Police.

“One of the hoodlums was fatally injured and one Adigun Ganiyu ‘M’ 26 years old, was arrested, while other gang members escaped. One Double barrel gun with one live cartridge and two expanded cartridges were recovered. One motorcycle used by the hoodlums for the robbery operation was also recovered.

“The suspect confessed that their gang is responsible for series of traffic robbery along Okokomaiko and he is helping investigators with useful information about his fleeing Colleagues. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

In a related development on Saturday, Elkana said at about 2030hrs, surveillance patrol team attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Station, intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects operating on motorcycle along Church bus stop Ilemba and shooting sporadically.

“One justice igboanusi, 29 years old of no 11 Jinadu Street Ajangbadi was arrested and one short double barrels gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him while other gang members escaped. Investigation is ongoing. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.