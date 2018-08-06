Four persons who have allegedly been impersonating the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, the Naval Commander in the state and the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in the various markets in Ogbaru local government area close to the commercial town of Onitsha, have been arrested by the police.

At the last count, they were said to have defrauded the state N17 million and claimed to have bribed the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Christian Madubuko, with N4 million.

Leader of the fraudsters, Mr. Chike Ezeani, who hailed from Uzuiyi in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State claimed that the fake authorization papers were given to him by one Okenwa who, he said, told him that he was the personal assistant to the Commissioner for commerce and industry.

According to Ezeani, the fake papers bore forged signatures and stamps of the state Commissioner of Police and the head of the Naval Base in Anambra State.

Another suspect, Mr. Nwachukwu Ugonabo, who also hailed from Imo State, said he was lured into the deal by Ezeani.