Soldiers of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Obienu Barracks, Bauchi, embarked on a sanitation exercise in the metropolis as part of activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day celebrations.

The Soldiers, led by the Commandant, School of Armour, Major General Mohammed H. Magaji, came out as early as 7:30 am and started the exercise.

The soldiers, who worked in batches, cut grasses around the main roundabout on Maidguri bypass, Awala Jumu’at Mosque and other places within the vicinity and some few kilometers at Magaji Quarters community along Kano road.

The exercise also coincided with the monthly sanitation exercise, being observed on the last Saturday of every month.

Speaking on the exercise, Major General Magaji said that they joined the exercise as part of the Nigerian Army Day celebrations.

According to him, the exercise will ensure a clean and healthy environment that will reduce incidences of diseases brought about by unhygienic environment and practices.

He disclosed that, as a continuation of the activities, a Special Church service will be held on Sunday while a special Jumu’at prayer will also be held next Friday.

He said the army had a tradition of identifying with their host communities through various exercise like medical outreaches, provision of portable water, renovation of schools and other activities to build a better mutually beneficial relationship.

“We are in Bauchi State, which is our host community. As long as you are in a host community, and you are not friendly and having a harmonious relationship with them, you are going to find it very difficult to conduct your operations,” he said.

“We are suppose to have a very good relationship with the community. Because, without the cooperation of the host community, there is no way any operation can succeed”, he added.

He therefore called for a sustained cooperation between the military and host communities in order to succeed together for the benefit of the country.