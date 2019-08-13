<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has paid tributes to soldiers who died in various operations across the country.

He also praised the military for being ahead of security threats facing the country.

According to Army Spokesman, Col.Sagir Musa, the COAS used the occasion of the Eid-El Kabir to commend soldiers for their sacrifices for the country inspite of daunting challenges.

Col Musa said Buratai who celebrated the Eid-El Kabir with troops at the frontline urged them to redouble their efforts towards keeping Nigeria safe and secure.

He added in a statement that the Army Chief who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations also visited recuperating troops at the 7 Division Medical Centre and Hospital Services, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Col Musa said:”the COAS said the Nigerian Army had lived up to expectations and remains ahead of the threats bedevilling the country despite some daunting challenges.

“He added that the Eid El Kabir festival reminds the officers and soldiers of the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice, even as it provides a unique opportunity for the personnel to reflect and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their roles and justifying the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

“He commended the sacrifices of troops in the ongoing operations across the country as they discharge their statutory responsibilities satisfactorily, adding that their dedication to duty had ensured that the Nigerian Army remains the bastion of the country’s unity.

“Finally, the COAS paid tribute to troops that had paid the supreme price in various operations across the country, and assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to meet its obligations to their families to ensure that the void left by their loved ones is not felt.”