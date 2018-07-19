Mr Abubakar Abbas, the Chairman of Wamba Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, has urged residents to be vigilante and expose criminals to security agencies in order to curtail crime in the area.

Abbas made the call on Thursday in Wamba in an interview with newsmen while reacting to the gun battle between armed robbers and the police in the area.

He said that exposing criminal elements would go a long way in curbing criminal activities as well as ensuring peace in the area and foster national development.

“People of this area are called upon to be vigilant at all the time and report suspected cases of criminal activities by dubious people to the security agencies for necessary action.

“This will go a long way in ensuring peace and speedy development in this area and the state at large,” he said.

Abbas commended the police for diligently conducting their responsibilities of protecting lives and property in the area.

He assured them of the council’s continued support to enable theme and other security agencies to succeed.

The council boss called on the people of the area to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on July 18, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Samaila Usman, confirmed that a police officer serving with the command had been shot dead by suspected armed robbers along Akwanga-Wamba road in the state.

He said that the police patrol along the axis on July 15 ran into a roadblock mounted by the suspected criminals and a gun battle ensued.

“One of our officers sustained injury as a result of the incident and later died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

“A member of the gang was also killed while others escaped with bullet wounds and are currently being trailed by the police,” Usman said.

He said an AK47 rifle and several rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene of the incident.

The state PPRO then appealed to members of the public to report anyone in their community found with suspected bullet wounds to the security agencies for prompt action.