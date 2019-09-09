<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Students of the Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai, got their own share of the rising insecurity in the state as heavily-armed robbers in the early hours of Monday raided the off-campus hostel of the University, catering always money and other students’ belongings.

Over 25 rooms belonging to both male and female students of the university were raided in the operation which eyewitness said lasted for over two hours.

Our correspondent was told that the robbers arrived at the hostel located few meters from the main gate of the university at about midnight, not minding the heavy rain and move from room to room, waking up the students and dispossessing them of their belongings at gun points.

According to the eyewitnesses, some of the robbers were said to have stayed at the entrance to the gate of the 25-room private hostel while the others went from room to room.

The robbers, however, locked up the students in two rooms before embarking on their room-to-room raid.

It was gathered that all the cell phones of the students, laptops, cash and other valuable items were taken away by the robbers.

The robbers demanded from the female student’s pieces of jewelry and expensive clothes and reportedly beat the hell out of those who did not have anything to give.

According to one of the students who to spoke to our correspondent on phone, “they operated from midnight till 2:00 am before they left the same way they came. It was after the robbers had left that the police came.”

One of the information officers of the university, Mr Baba Akote, when contacted said the institution was yet to be officially briefed on the incident “because it did not happen on the campus.”

However Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the story saying the incident happened outside the university campus.

“We are already investigating the matter,” Abubakar said, assuring that the robbers would be apprehended and brought to justice.