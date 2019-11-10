<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of armed herdsmen have injured an officer during an attack on a police convoy in Kirikassamma local government area of Jigawa State.

The police were sent in after the residents reported that some herdsmen had invaded their communities and were ravaging farms and stealing crops in the area.

Newsmen report that residents said the injured police officer was hit with arrows while some residents were also injured in the attack which occurred on Saturday.

The police confirmed that the injured officer was taken away for treatment at Nguru General Hospital in neighbouring Yobe State.

Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, said the officer was responding to treatment saying the herdsmen ambushed the police convoy after officers chased them from farms in the area.

A resident in the community, Ibrahim Bara’u, said the herdsmen are camped in Iyo and Gishinawa forest at the other side of a river which security agents had not been able to cross to engage the armed herdsmen.

Jinjiri said the police had sent in reinforcement and restored normalcy in the area.

“The police have been responding to distress calls from the communities. Apart from the conventional police officers, we also mobile officers in the communities.

“The herders are on transit in the area. Only the stubborn ones leave their camp to destroy farms. The police have sent officers there to protect lives and property,” He said.