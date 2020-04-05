The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has neutralised some key Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole and Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) camp at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko.

According to the statement, this was achieved in a combined air and artillery bombardment conducted on April 3, 2020, as part of the coordinated joint offensive by the MNJTF to dislodge and completely rid the Islands (Tumbuns) of Lake Chad of terrorists’ presence and activities.


The statement further explained that the operation was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP elements, with their structures concealed under the dense vegetation of the area, used the settlement as a base from where they plan and launch attacks.

Accordingly, the joint interdiction mission was launched with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft coordinating the barrage of artillery and air fire towards designated targets in the settlement, destroying them and neutralising some of the ISWAP fighters in the process.

In a related development, the Air Task Force says it has continued to provide airlift support to troops of participating MNJTF national contingents, along with their logistics.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories