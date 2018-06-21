The Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, said it would graduate no fewer than 174 Junior Officers on Friday who had undergone rigorous middle level leadership training at the college.

A statement by the college Public Relations Officer, Major Umar Shuaibu, issued on Thursday in Kaduna, indicated that the officers were drawn from the service, ministries, departments and agencies.

Shuaibu said that the graduating junior military officers had been adequately prepared for middle level command and staff duties in their various services.

He said: “They have also been re-positioned for effective performance on global peace support operations in internal security, counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.”

The college spokesman disclosed that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ebok Ete-Ibas, would be the guest of honor during the graduation.

He added: “The Naval chief is expected to inspect some projects embarked upon by the Commandant of the College, Air Vice-Marshal Lawal Shittu-Alao, to make the college one of the best in world.’’