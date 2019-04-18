<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed bandits have sacked Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State forcing the villagers to flee.

The villagers mostly women arrived Birnin-Gwari around 3:30pm Wednesday as internally displaced Parsons (IDP’s).

This was disclosed by Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance in a statement issued to newsmen.

”Kuriga village situated along notorious Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Highway has been attacked by bandits nine times.

”The latest was on Tuesday nights in which five women and men were abducted and cattle carted away by bandits,” the statement reads.

“We urged all security and intelligence personnel to be on alert and salvage this ugly situation” the group said.

It was gathered that the bandits also send a letter today (Thursday) warning the people of Kuriga to leave the area or risk abduction.

‎Contacted the State Command Public Relations Officer DSP Yakubu Sabo didn’t reply text message sent to him seeking clarification.