Armed bandits again reportedly stormed Garin Mata and two other communities in Birinin Magani Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Wednesday and in the wee hours of Thursday, killing several persons.

Some of those killed were reportedly working on their farms when they were attacked.

Sources said the armed bandits came heavily armed and opened fire on the farmers who were harvesting sweet potatoes at Garin Haladu community.

A witness said: “The armed bandits came about 1p.m and opened fire on some youths harvesting sweet potatoes at Garin Haladu community and killed ten people.”

He added that “they came back in the evening and ransacked some villages around.”

The source said in Wednesday’s attack, 12 people were killed at Garin Haladu community.

He added that at Nasarawa Godal community, four persons were killed, while at Garin Kaka community, nine people were killed.

The three communities are in the same local government area.

“Many youths from Nasarawa Godal community ran to Garin Haladu to help the neighbouring community fight the attackers.

“Among them, four persons were killed by the armed bandits and their corpses were discovered today (Thursday),” he said.

He named those killed from Nasarawa Godal community as Kurma Garba, Sunusi Mairoba, Ibrahim Yahuza, and Haruna Dangodal.

The four had been buried, he said.

According to him, many were injured and were receiving medical treatment at Nasarawa Godal Hospital.

Some, whose situations worsened, were referred to Kaura Namoda Hospital in the state.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, hails from the affected local government area, Birnin Magaji.

Most of the villages surrounding Birnin Magaji Local Government Area such as Ballaka, Tsalle, Gidan Kare, Katsinawa, Garin Boka, and Garin kaka are said to have been deserted due to repeated attacks by the bandits.

Residents of the villages are reportedly taking refuge at the council headquarters and some other places in the state.

There were reports that natives of the villages were still searching for corpses in the bush amid fears that the death toll would rise.

Soldiers reportedly came in three vehicles to the area hours after the armed bandits had finished their operation.

Many local government councils in Zamfara State are battling armed bandits and cattle rustlers with Tsafe, Zurmi, Shankafi, Maradun, Maru and Birnin Magaji local government areas most affected.

Police spokesman in Zamfara State, Muhammed Shehu, had not spoken on the killings.