Armed bandits attacked villages around Gandi in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State, killing an unspecified number of people, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Also some villages in the area were razed by the attackers and residents displaced.

Cordelia Nwewe, Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto Police Command, said that the Commissioner of Police, Muritala Mani and the medical personnel from the state had moved to Rabah Local government area to assess the situation and ascertain how many people were affected.

Nwewe said further information would be communicated as soon as the Commissioner of Police returns.

NAN reports that on June 12, the command confirmed that eight died in a clash that ensued between armed bandits and local vigilante members in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Nwawe told newsmen that at least eight persons were feared dead during the fracas, including an elderly person who the bandits went to kidnap.

Nwawe said investigation was still ongoing.