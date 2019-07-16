<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have called on the Federal Government to ensure it steps up security in the country to guarantee safety of lives and property of citizens.

The group also commiserated with Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Yoruba pan socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, over the gruesome murder of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

The AYCF in a statement signed by Mallam Yerima Shettima, its National President, described the dastardly act as very sad, unacceptable and highly condemnable.

It wondered what could have caused the attack on such an innocent woman, who just earlier visited her old father at home to extend her care to her parent.

It also said that there was the need to put all hands on deck to secure the country for the benefit of the citizens.

The group, which challenged the government to ensure that the culprits are fished out and punished, assured President Muhammadu Buhari of “members’ readiness to assist his administration in its quest to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.”

It said it was high time Nigerians, irrespective of their religious differences, political lineage, social status or ethnic diversities come together to put an end to the incessant threats to the security of lives and property in the country.