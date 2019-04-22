<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Youths of Northern Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) have declared they won’t accept stooge or puppet as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker.

They stated Nigerians desire patriotic, selfless and experienced leaders in the 9th Senate and House of Representatives.

In a terse statement in Kaduna, the Arewa Youths Forum stated such leaders must be driven by the burning desire to fast track legislation, which shall be of benefit to the ordinary Nigerian.

The statement signed by the AYF’s Director, Public Affairs, Abdulhamid Bello, however said for such leaders to emerge, members of the 9th Assembly must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights and legislative independence.

The youths said: “For record, each and every Distinguished Senator and Honourable Member of House of Representatives-Elect have rights to aspire and stand for Election into various offices, and as well have votes to cast, subject to the laws guiding this exercise in the National Assembly.

“It is disturbing and disheartening that Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members-Elect instead of being allowed the freedom to use their conscience, sound judgment, and conviction based on Agenda of Candidates aspiring for leadership positions in the National Assembly, efforts are being made to remotely control, tele guide, arm twist and force them to vote for candidates whose leadership of the National Assembly may be counter-productive to the accelerated and sustainable delivery of democracy dividends and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) is of the view that the recently elected members of the 9th Assembly and forthcoming ones must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights and Legislative independence.

“Therefore, after careful study, wide consultation, deep assessment and review based on our current realities as a nation, it is crystal clear to all discerning and patriotic Nigerians that we do not need a ‘stooge’ or ‘puppet’ of a Godfather as a Senate President or Speaker, House of Representatives.

“What we actually need is a Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives that are patriotic, selfless and experienced; leaders that are driven by the burning desire to fast track legislation, which shall be of benefit to the ordinary Nigerian.”