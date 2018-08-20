The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged governments at all levels to initiate programmes and policies to boost the economy and reduce the current economic hardship that tends to stoke security challenges across the country.

In its Eid-el-Kabir message yesterday in Kaduna, the forum appealed to the federal government to do everything possible to also tackle the security challenges in the country.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the forum, Mohammed Ibrahim, also called on politicians to avoid hate speeches and acts capable of jeopardising our democracy and peaceful coexistence as a country.

“ACF appeals to the youths to avail themselves to opportunities offered by the government and add value to themselves as well as the communities rather than take to violent acts that come with poverty, unemployment and frustrations.

“As Nigeria moves towards the 2019 elections, ACF hereby appeals to all illegible voters to register and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the only weapon they can use to exercise their civic responsibility during the elections and hold the elected leaders accountable.

“Furthermore, we urge Nigerians to avoid violent acts during and after elections, as they only destroy our democratic process and peaceful coexistence as well as make meaningful socioeconomic impossible,” the statement said.

The forum further felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians on Eid-el-Kabir, and expressed the hope that the lessons of the sacrifices translate to unity of purpose and love for one another in a one united Nigeria.

The forum called on Nigerians to be patient with one another, with the government and continue to have hope as the current security and socioeconomic economic challenges are not insurmountable.

“In the spirit of the season, therefore, we urge all Nigerians, particularly politicians, to avoid hate speeches and acts capable of jeopardising our democracy and peaceful coexistence as a country,” ACF added.