The national body of Arewa Traders Association has inaugurated newly elected officials into various positions for Yobe state chapter.

The event, which was chaired by the National President of the Association Alhaji Ayuba Muhammad, took place at Yobe Cultural Centre Damaturu.

In his address the National President congratulated the new officials and charged them to work hard towards justifying the confidence reposed in them by members of the association.

He appealed to the leadership of the state chapter to ensure that women are involved in the affairs of the association so that they could benefit from the various assistances available to it.

“I urge you to carry everybody along, leadership requires endurance, commitment and focus, hence the need for you to unite traders across the state for the desired objectives to be achieved” he said.





Also speaking the Commissioner for Commerce Industries and Tourism, Alhaji Barma Shettima, represented by Alhaji Audu Abubakar, said the state government was ready to partner with any association to promote the living standard of the citizens.

Shortly after the inauguration, the newly elected state Chairman of Arewa Traders Association, Alhaji Isah Adamu thanked members for giving him the mandate.

Adamu said it was paramount for all the officials to ensure that welfare, rights and privileges of members are protected.

“My words would not be enough to say thank you, however, I can boldly say we are here today as a result of the commitment, love and support you showed on us,” he added.

The newly elected officials for Yobe state chapter are Alhaji Isah Adamu, Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Zannah, Vice Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, Secretary General, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadani, Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Dahiru, Financial Secretary Hajiya Hafsat Alhaji Ado Zone A’ Woman Leader among others.