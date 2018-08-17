The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the executive and legislative arms of the federal government to stop their crisis and concentrate on delivery of good governance to Nigerians.

This is just as the forum averred that the lingering crisis between the Executive and the National Assembly is not only avoidable but also very embarrassing. Adding that, their feud has nothing to do with issues of real concern to ordinary Nigerians.

ACF stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, presided over by the acting chairman of the forum, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande.

ACF stated catrgorically that, the crisis has affected governance, as well as the polity and growth of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

According to the communique issued and signed by its national publicity secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, “Both the Executive and the NASS members are in place in order to deliver on the promise of democracy and not to engage in unnecessary flexing of muscles that have nothing to do with real issues of real concern to real ordinary Nigerians.

“ACF therefore appeals to both the Presidency and the National Assembly leadership to sheath their swords and put the interests of Nigeria above all other pecuniary considerations,” it said.