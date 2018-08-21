The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has observed with concern that Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges.

In its Eid-el-Kabir message to all Nigerians, the National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said, “it is also a period of sacrifice and a reflection on the significance of the letter and spirit of the festival. The Muslim Ummah are therefore enjoined to be steadfast in propagating what Islam stands for, among which are love, good neighborliness, tolerance accommodation, compassion, support for the needy and peaceful coexistence.”

The Forum further stated, “we hereby wish to extend our felicitations and good wishes to the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians on this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. May the lessons of the sacrifices translate into unity of purpose and love for one another in a one united Nigeria.”

It urged Nigerians to be patient with one another, and with the government and continue to have hope as the current security and socio-economic challenges were not insurmountable.

ACF appealed to governments at all levels to put in measures that would ensure maximum security of lives and property and at the same time policies and programs that would boost the economy and reduce the economic hardship that tend to stoke security challenges across the nation.

“As Nigeria moves towards the 2019 election, ACF hereby appeals to all illegible voters to register and collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, as the only weapon they can use to exercise their civic responsibility during the 2019 general elections and hold the elected leaders accountable.

“We urge Nigerians to avoid violent acts during and after elections, as they only destroy our democratic process and peaceful coexistence as well as make meaningful socioeconomic impossible.

“In the spirit of the season, therefore, we urge all Nigerians particularly politicians to avoid hate speeches and acts that are capable of jeopardizing our democracy and peaceful coexistence as a nation,” the forum explained.

ACF appealed to the youths to avail themselves opportunities offered by government and add value to themselves and to the communities rather than take to violent acts that comes with poverty, unemployment and frustrations.

“Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges, especially insecurity, hence the need to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and shun any acts that will not be helpful,” the forum stated.