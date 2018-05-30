The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s strides in security, economy, fight against corruption as the administration marks three years in the saddle.

The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, praised Buhari in a statement released on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Ibrahim said that three years of Buhari’s administration in the opinion of ACF, has experienced both challenges and successes that are natural process of nation building.

The Forum therefore congratulates Nigerians for a successful navigation despite the challenges and noted the government’s ability to confront the situation with unity of purpose.

He noted for commendation, the continued degradation of the Boko Haram insurgency across the North and localization of their activities to the fringes of the North-east.

“Others are the rescue of over 100 Chibok girls and the 104 Dapchi girls that were kidnapped and held in captivity by the Boko haram terrorists.

”The rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons have been reassuring measures to restore normalcy and hope in the lives of the people and confidence in the government,” it said.

ACF commended also the various military and other security operations in tackling insecurity nationwide, particularly the farmers/herders clashes and bandit attacks in the states of Benue, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba”.

The ACF noted that those others are practical demonstration by the government of its resolve to overcome these menace.

However, he said there was the need for greater effort in order to quicken the pace of bringing about the needed peace by way of emphasising community peace building advocacy that will make communities responsible for peaceful coexistence in their areas.

ACF also called on the government to sustain its efforts in the rescue and release of the remaining Chibok and Dapchi girls still in captivity.

Speaking on the anti-corruption fight, he said agencies responsible have lived up to their responsibilities with the arrest and prosecution of suspected public treasury looters.

He noted that the discoveries of stolen public funds hidden in banks and obscure places both in Nigeria and abroad, the forfeiture of such monies to the federal government are laudable efforts.

The forum stressed the need for government to do more by strengthening the anti-corruption agencies through legislation in order to ensure quick dispensation of justice by the courts.

It further called on government to muster the political will to make public officials, however highly placed, to account for their malfeasance while in office.

ACF noted that the economy could not flourish in a situation of insecurity and corruption, hence the need to tame them.

On the infrastructural development, there has been considerable effort on the rehabilitation and building of roads, completion of vital projects in transport, housing, agriculture and many others in view of their economic values and direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“The federal government may consider practical steps to ensure that the generating and distributing companies Gencos and Discos live up their responsibilities by improving power generation and distribution,” he stated.

“The private investors should also be encouraged through liberal policy framework in the renewable energy and coal sector to complement the thermal and hydro generating plants.’’

He said the government’s N-power programme, Social Investment Project, diversification in agriculture and solid minerals, recruitment into the military, Police Force and other departments and agencies are commendable measures to reduce unemployment, tame insecurity and also boost the economy.

ACF has observed with concern the face-off between agencies of government and the legislature which has not been helpful, in fact, it has been a distraction.