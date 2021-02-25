



The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative, ARDI, has expressed satisfaction with the confirmation of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa by the Senate as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Executive Secretary of the ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya, in a statement on Thursday, said the organisation also expressed satisfaction with the role played by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, who according to the ARDI has “laid an enduring foundation for the EFCC to achieve its goal genuinely.”

The organisation said that the appointment of Bawa was a bold decision that could only have been taken by a patriotic public interest as Nigerians yearn for a strong and credible EFCC that meets the aspirations of Nigeria and Nigerians.





“Nigerians are all happy with the nomination and confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC. It takes guts and initiative to make certain decisions and this is one of such decisions which can only be taken by a purposeful minister to institutionalize good policies and programmes that would help to grow a sector,” Aghanya said.

The ARDI said that the EFCC as a strategic institution in the fight against corruption will benefit immensely from the young and vibrant new helmsman who according to it was well trained and prepared for the task of repositioning the anti-graft agency as a credible organisation that Nigerians can rely on the onerous fight against corruption.

“Bawa is not only a young man who is in tune with modernity, but he has also been part of the system as a carrier officer and has attended necessary training, home and oversea to prepare him for this enormous. There is no doubt that he would make a difference,” the ARDI stated.