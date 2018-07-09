Newly Consecrated Archbishop and Founder, Power Ground Chapel Divine Confidence Assembly Incorporated, Archbishop (Dr.) Benson Nosakhare, on Monday, called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to intensify their prayers for God to intervene in the unabated killings now ravaging the country.

Archbishop Nosakhare made the call while responding to questions bothering on the state of the nation soon after his consecration as Archbishop of the church in Benin City.

He pointed out that it is only prayers that can keep the country as one and end the bloodletting in the land, just as he added that it will not be enough blaming one government or the other.

Apportioning blame, he said, will not bring the desired solution to the nation’s problem as “we all make up the government”.

“First I will say that we should stop complaining and go to God in prayers. That is the first thing I will like to chip into that and on the other hand, I will talk about the government in particular. We are all what formed the government.

“Those in power, they need our prayers irrespective of whatever positions they are occupying. Our prayers will go a long way in helping the leaders to govern the country appropriately,” he said.

The Archbishop also noted that one of the challenges bedeviling the Christendom is disunity and that Christians must learn to put the toga of denominations outside and pray for the survival of the country.

The clergyman further encourage Christians to go into politics and set the record straight as the people always rejoice when the righteous rule.

“We do not want to support Christians going into politics and take up political positions and when there will be problem we will be blaming those in power.

“The Bible says when the righteous rule, the people rejoice. If you are a Christian and you do not want to go there and the other do not want to go there, who will then go there? Anybody who goes will do whatever he wants to do,” he said.

He called on Christians to go out and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and vote for the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming election.