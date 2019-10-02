<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





For Nigeria to outgrow its current socio-political and economic predicaments and join the league of progressive countries of the world, it must shun all forms of divisive tendencies and fully embrace peace, equity and justice.

The above formed the 59th independence day message to Nigerians by the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins.

In a release made available to newsmen and signed by the Acting Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins, while congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 59th independence celebration, said there was need for all to continue to be grateful to God for His benevolence in holding the country together in spite of the many and various challenges that are capable of bringing any nation down but which it has scaled over in these years.

He, however, he reminded Nigerians, especially the leadership that the present state of affairs in the country, despite its 59 years of independence, is a far cry from the progressive, robust, united and peaceful entity envisaged by the founding fathers, hence the need for all to join hands together in order to build a strong and united country that we can all be proud of.

“I wish to use this opportunity to wish all Nigerians a happy 59th independence anniversary celebration. We thank the Almighty God for holding us together despite all our challenges. However, we cannot pretend that all is well with us. On the contrary, so much is wrong. It is an irony that in spite of her huge natural resources Nigeria is being touted as the poverty capital of the world. It is said that in spite of her enormous human resources, millions of our people are jobless. It is said that despite the huge revenue that comes into government coffers through several sources including taxation, Nigerians still lack access to good roads, potable water and good health care.

“A lot still needs to be done to bring relief to millions of impoverished citizens who have been bearing the brunt of bad leadership and suffering from injustice, corruption and nepotism that have been the bane of our country over the years.”