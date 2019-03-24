<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian politicians, religious leaders, other leaders and citizens have been urged to engage in positive attitudes to move the nation forward.

The appeal was made by the Most Rev. Adewale Martins, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, at the Annual Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, tagged ‘Walking in the Perfect Image of God’, held on Saturday at the Shepherd Hill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

Martins urged politicians to make the welfare of the citizens their primary priority, wondering why the level of hardship in the nation did not seem to grieve and make the leaders lose sleep.

Berating church leaders who live as kings while the church members live in hunger, he said it was time to change the narrative, adding that the hallmark of a true leader is having in his or her heart the imprint of God’s love.

Martins represented by Rev. Stephen Akinsowon, stated, “Tell our politicians that Nigerians sleep in motor parks and petrol stations. Our streets are lined up with young people who are idle, we are experiencing outbreak of child labour, child prostitution; politicians should not sleep until they do something.

“Christian leaders should preach to tackle inflation, poor infrastructure and the evil in our society. All hands must be on deck that our nation and Christian faith be elevated.”

The cleric also called on Nigerian Christians to stop seeing politics as evil but to participate to birth godly governance.

He also beckoned on Christians to see themselves as one, emphasising that without love and unity Christians would not be able to make significant impact in building the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, Chairman of Lagos Chapter of CAN, said that the theme of year’s IDDS was apt and relevant to every Christian.