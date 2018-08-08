A former President of Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Nigerians politicians are defecting across party lines in search of selfish political ambitions.

He urged Nigerian politicians to take advantage of the ongoing defection to heal ethnic, political and religious bitterness in the country.

Rev. Kaigama said this, on Tuesday, in Jos, during the 16th General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, held in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, “Defection has become a much used word in the lexicon of contemporary Nigerian politics. Many forget that it is a negative word.

“How I wish it were all about a new breed of leaders who put people rather than themselves first.

“Nigerians are being consumed by violence, especially violence generated by hunger and youth unemployment. I should be happier if defection could bring about healing the wounds of ethnic, political, religious and terrorist acts, or bring about sincere reparation as in the case of Zacchaeus in Luke 19:8.

“Who, having realised he had cheated the people he was meant to serve, confessed to Jesus: “I will give half of my belongings to the poor, and if I have cheated anyone, I will pay him back four times as much”.

Rev. Kaigama wished that the defection of politicians in the country was a sudden realisation that those entrusted with political offices and politicians have dashed the hopes of most Nigerians.

He lamented that after sixty years of independence, the country is still struggling to provide adequate social security, food security, and patriotic national identity.

Rev. Kaigama advised the church not to involve deeply in political battle ahead of 2019 general elections yet should not remain on the sidelines in the fight for justice.

Governor Simon Lalong vowed to support the growth of the church and said his administration is committed towards making live comfortable for the people.