The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has debunked news on social media that some governors of the South East geo-political zone have secretly allocated lands to herders for Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement.

Archbishop Chukwuma made the clarification during his sermon at the 85th birthday/thanksgiving service for Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, widow of the late former vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

The archbishop disclosed that he had discussed with the governors of the South East zone on the matter, adding that, “even last night, I spoke with Governor David Umahi, chairman of the South East Governors Forum and most of the governors in the South South.”

He said he was always in touch with his host governor in Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and urged the people not to misinterpret or misunderstand his efforts at maintaining peace in the state.

“I am always in touch with my governor here. People should not misinterpret him. All what he is looking for is peace in the state.

“He is not looking for anywhere to give anybody land. What he is saying is that nobody wants violence in Enugu State.

“No governor in the South East has agreed with me that there will be any land for Ruga settlement, let me clear this,” he said.

The cleric congratulated Dame Ekwueme for attaining 85 years, pointing out that it was a thing of joy that the family came to give thanks and express gratitude to God.

Chukwuma, who announced his recent re-election for a second term as the archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, appreciated the presence of Governor Ugwuanyi at the service and prayed that God would continue to guide and bless him.