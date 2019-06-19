<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Catholic priests from the 36 states of the Federation and the Abuja meet in Kaduna, the host, Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most. Rev. Mathew Man-oso Ndagoso, has said that, Boko Haram insurgents presently govern communities in Borno State.

He said the insurgents were taking advantage of government’s absence, as they take taxes and provide services to the said communities.

The Archbishop who spoke during a church service preceeding the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association at the Our Lady’s Parish lamented the disturbing insecurity in the country.

According to him, the disturbing state of security was due to lack of the presence of government and good governance in certain parts of the country; particularly the North-east where he claimed the dreaded Boko Haram was still holding sway.

He argued that good governance and security were interwoven such that in the absence of one, the other suffers.

“Insecurity starts from where there is absence of government. The absence of government in certain parts of the country has brought us to where we are today. Our problem has always been the management of resources of the land.

“Something is happening right now whether the government knows or not, it is that, the splinter group of the Boko Haram, is providing services to the communities in Borno.

“They are collecting taxes because of the absence of government. This is dangerous,” he stressed.

The Archbishop however advised that, Nigerian leaders should stop whatever they are doing and frontally confront the security challenges.

Addressing the priests, Ndagoso urged them to frankly discuss the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The AGM which is expected to wind up on Thursday is themed; ‘The Imperative of Good Governance for a secure and Prosperous Nation.’