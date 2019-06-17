<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, on Sunday urged Christians to be instruments of unity in the society.

The Archbishop made the appeal in his sermon at the First Pastoral Visit and Blessing of Rectory, as well as confirmation of over 400 Catechumen at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Agbelekale.

He said that Christians should be instruments of unity so as to be witnesses of the three persons in one God, which is the Trinity.

According to him, “Today in our world, there are lots of disunity and sometime people are advocates of the disunity through discriminatory utterances and attitude.

“When we are doing that, we are not being advocates of the unity in the trinity that we profess.

“We also know that the outcome of division is very fatal because we cannot grow.

“Jesus prayed in John Chapter 17 vs 11 `that they may be one as We are’.

“Be instruments of unity in your society, wherever you find yourself, that is how you bear witness to the faith we bear, ” he said.

The Archbishop said that God was calling all who had division in their families, society and countries to bring the division to an end.

“Jesus is saying to us today, do not let the sun set on our anger, unless we are giving the devil opportunity to enter into our matter,” Martins said.

He urged the Catechumen to be good soldiers of the church.

He said that by the power of the Holy Spirit, they had been chosen to be the defenders of the church.

The Archbishop advised that the newly-confirmed Catechumen should utilise the social media to research more of their faith and read the Bible daily so as to defend the church when being criticised.